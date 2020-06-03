The government is awaiting a written explanation from Steward Health Care after its ownership changed hands, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Wednesday.

It was revealed earlier in the day that a group of doctors employed by the US-based group had acquired a majority stake. Steward Health Care manages three government-owned hospitals in Malta - St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General - having taken over a contract originally awarded to Vitals Global Healthcare.

Replying to Opposition questions, Fearne said the government would be pronouncing itself on the developments in the coming days after it was given details.

He stressed, however, that employees need not worry as Steward was still committed to delivering on its contractual commitments.

Fearne said he had been verbally informed by the CEO of Steward about the developments.

“I have asked for a written explanation and I will not comment further for now until we adopt out position,” he said.

Hospital tender claims denied

Fearne also referred to the call made in parliament on Tuesday by Shadow Justice Minister Jason Azzopardi for a police investigation into claims of insider trading involving Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo and the call for tenders for a pre-fabricated hospital for Covid-19 patients. Azzopardi said that Bartolo might have been involved in a plan to rig the public tender.

Fearne said that following the strenuous denial by the parliamentary secretary, Azzopardi should either substantiate his claims, go to the police, or else withdraw his claim.

He noted that the company mentioned by Azzopardi had not even submitted an offer.