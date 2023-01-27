Plans for a new tuna farm off Malta’s north coast are being reconsidered, according to the fisheries ministry.

A proposed North Aquaculture Zone would have seen the relocation of the country’s northern blue-fin tuna rearing facilities from coastal waters to further offshore.

I’m very happy that the project has been suspended and hope that common sense will prevail so that no more beaches are ruined - Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg

At present, these are located five kilometres from L-Aħrax Peninsula and 4.9 kilometres from Qawra Point.

The announcement came in response to questions from Times of Malta asking why the planned zone had been removed from the agenda of a recent Planning Authority meeting.

“This application is being reconsidered, since we believe that pristine marine zones should be protected,” the ministry said.

“Other aspects, such as the effect of this tuna zone on nearby fishing grounds and key touristic areas were also taken in consideration.”

Qala local council had expressed “grave concerns” over the planned tuna farm amid fears the waste generated by the facility could lead to oil slicks as large as 10m3, washing up in areas including Ħondoq ir-Rummien and Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

Proposed location questioned

The council had engaged marine biologist and University of Malta professor Alan Deidun to evaluate the findings of an environmental impact assessment report in support of the proposal.

In his evaluation, the professor questioned why the proposed site was located “a mere 60m further from Qala Point than the minimum distance... permissible under planning law” while highlighting the “excellent bathing water quality levels” on Gozo’s south coast.

He also noted the EIA’s own admission that slicks made up of “fish oils, melting ice, body fluids and fish mucus” would be generated twice per day following tuna feeding activities.

When asked if the project was being reconsidered following Deidun’s assessment, the ministry replied that “the project had already been suspended by the government back in 2020 prior to the evaluation”.

Asked why the proposal had been timetabled for discussion at the recent meeting, the ministry responded that the “application was automatically reactivated” following the expiry of a two-year suspension period permissible during the planning stage.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg expressed his satisfaction at the announcement.

“I would like to thank Qala local council for backing my concerns and Alan Deidun for doing the analysis of the initial report in such a short time.

“I’m very happy that the project has been suspended and hope that common sense will prevail so that no more beaches are ruined and that people are put before profit,” the mayor said.

He also requested that Qala local council be notified by the Planning Authority should the issue be raised again.