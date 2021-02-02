The government aims to strengthen Malta’s reputation as a digital island and to be the pioneer in the field of digital innovation, Economy and Industry Minister Silvio Schembri said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021-2023 strategy for the Malta Information Technology Agency, Schembri said that the government aimed to further strengthen the reputation the country already enjoyed "with leadership mentality in the digital economy".

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri Photo:DOI

He spoke about Malta's "mission" to maintain an excellent digital infrastructure, and how the government is committed to making sure Malta remains at the forefront in this sector.

In the next three years, he said, the government will again put itself in a leading position, creating a platform for trends that are developing around the island.

“We need to have long-term targets and goals, but in the digital industry it is also important to have short-term targets, to ensure that we are investing and building on our digital industry,” said Schembri.

MITA, he said, will continue to give cybersecurity importance, to protect the country’s information system and reduce harmful attacks.

MITA’s head of strategy and business Emmanuel Darmanini said the agency's vision was based on seven core pillars, namely:

- Advising government on technology projects;

- Information and cyber security at a national level;

- Data storage and infrastructure;

- Digital technologies including artificial intelligence;

- Modernising digital platforms;

- Public administration solutions; and

- Internal support services.