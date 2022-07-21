The government is confident the Office of the President will sign the IVF reform law and the changes can start being implemented soon, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

On Thursday, Times of Malta reported President George Vella has yet to sign the law as he is understood to be uncomfortable with the reforms. Speaking to journalists recently, the president said the new legislation will be signed into law but did not specify whether he would sign it.

But in replies to journalists' questions on Thursday, Fearne gave assurances the law will be signed.

"The process is underway but we are confident it will continue," Fearne said, and did not reply to questions about whether he is concerned the president might be reluctant to sign the law.

Two weeks since the amendments were approved in parliament, the delay is starting to make members of the government anxious, according to sources.

The amendments were given parliament's approval on July 6, gaining support from both parties with 66 votes in favour and three against.

Vella is known to have privately expressed reservations about the amendments, which conservative opponents feel violate their pro-life beliefs.

The reform was one of the key election proposals Labour promised to make happen in its first 100 days in government.