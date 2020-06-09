The government on Tuesday confirmed media reports that Daniel Azzopardi, Malta's permanent representative to the European Union, is being replaced by his predecessor Marlene Bonnici.

It also confirmed that Azzopardi will become Malta's ambassador to Spain, and the current ambassdor, Vanni Xuereb, will move to Berlin, where Bonnici had been serving.

"With reference to the media reports, it is the practice to have a rotation of ambassadors, especially when there is a new administration," the government said.

But Ms Bonnici had actually originally been appointed permanent representative to the EU by the Nationalist government in 2012 and retained in the post until two years ago.

She presented her diplomatic credentials to the German president as the new ambassador to Berlin just hours before she was ordered back to Brussels.