Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said on Wednesday that he could not exclude the possibility of the government opening a second early retirement scheme for Air Malta workers.

He was replying to a question in parliament by Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo who said that workers who had opted to stay with the airline rather than join the public service felt aggrieved because the early retirement option was only made available only after they had taken their decision.

Caruana said that in the current stage of the airline’s restructuring, various studies requested by the European Commission are being caried out. Talks will then resume with the commission (on the government’s request for the commission to authorise state funding for the airline).

What needed to be done would then be done, he said, adding that he could not exclude another early retirement scheme.

He said he is currently holding talks with the unions representing pilots and cabin crew as their existing early retirement schemes cannot continue. Wheover opts to give up that right would be offered compensation to leave the airline.

Times of Malta had reported in August that in terms of the early retirement scheme for all Air Malta workers, the government was offering €40,000 to those who had served up to five years in the airline; €80,000 to those serving 5-10 years; €120,000 for 10-15 years of service; €150,000 for 15-20 years of service; €180,000 for 20-25 years; €210,000 for 25-30; and €240,000 for those of over 30 years of service.