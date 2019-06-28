Hunters are lobbying the government to be able to shoot at birds bred in captivity, raising concerns of year-round hunting.

The government’s consultative hunting committee, known as Ornis, on Wednesday discussed a proposal for the introduction of “release and hunt”, which could see hunters release thousands of birds, purposely bred in captivity, only to hunt them down for sport a few hours later.

The proposal was put to a vote at the committee meeting by the Wild Birds Regulation Unit.

Although a series of objections were raised by conservationists, including the Environment and Resources Authority, hunters and the independent members of the committee all voted in favour, sources said.

Year-round hunting?

The hunting lobby is also pushing for the practice to be permitted in both the open season – which runs from September through to January – as well as the close season in summer.

This could result in hunters being able to shoot at birds they propose to breed in captivity, essentially all year round

“This could result in hunters being able to shoot at birds they propose to breed in captivity, essentially all year round,” one committee member said.

During the meeting, members raised concerns that lax enforcement would mean that hunters meant only to be shooting at specially bred birds, could also target migrating species during close season. He described such a move as “the introduction of year-round illegal hunting by stealth”.

The release-and-capture hunting being proposed focuses on quail – a species which already migrates over the island.

Hunters want to breed quail in captivity only to shoot them a few hours after release.

However, sources in the hunting fraternity said they would also like this to include other species currently alien to Malta, such as the partridge.

Why are conservationists concerned?

Conservationists present for the meeting raised concerns over how the crossing of wild and captive species might affect subsequent migration patterns and populations, particularly because of a lack of genetic diversity in captive breeding stocks.

Another fear is that releasing birds raised in captivity may introduce diseases and parasites into wild bird populations.

“These sort of things need to be carefully studied and monitored. If something like this is not done sensitively, they could seriously impact the, local species, agriculture, and basically the whole ecosystem,” one conservationist who said he was shocked by the move, said.

The objectors to the proposal have questioned how many birds hunters propose to release and where and how the hunting would take place.

“I mean it’s one thing if they release a few hundred birds, it’s another if it is 10,000 birds and more. And where will these birds be released? How are we going to police something like this?” one committee member asked.

Sitting ducks

Birdlife Malta on Friday described the proposal as cruel.

"This means allowing birds which are not capable of avoiding danger to be ‘sitting ducks’ for individuals who will have a thrill at killing a living bird.

"Having such an activity all year round means the public will be deprived from a safe and peaceful countryside all year round," it added.

The practice will also cause a massive disturbance to biodiversity in general especially during breeding season, it added.