The Nationalist Party criticised the government on Tuesday for not consulting anyone about a planned extension of the yacht marina at Kalkara.

NGO Grtaffitti on Monday warned that the extension would see the marina taking over the creek, to the detriment of neighbours and other boat owners. It urged people to voice their objections.

The PN said it recognised the need for berthing spaces to be organised, but this needed to be done after proper consultation, with consideration for the impact on the environment, traffic, parking, waste disposal and in this case, the visual impact on the bastions and the impact on people who live in the area.

As boat ownership increased, the government had a duty to ensure there was adequate space for everyone, but not to the detriment of the environment, PN spokesman Ivan Castillo said in a statement.

It needed to be ensured that the extension would not result in over-development in Kalkara Creek.

Castillo asked why this project had been shelved in 2019 and had now been resurrected. What studies had been made on its viability?