The government has so far issued more than €1 million in aid to employers and workers affected by the economic impact of COVID-19 coronavirus, social welfare minister Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

He said 5,994 applications were received by the ministry. 2,435 applications have been concluded with an allocation of €1,123,011.

The social benefit measures were announced by the prime minister two weeks ago in an initial aid package.

The benefits cover parents who cannot go to work as they must stay at home to take care of their children, people with disability and other vulnerable persons who have been told not to go to work, and additional benefits for workers who have lost their job.

Falzon said that around 20,000 persons will benefit from state-funded food distribution which will be delivered to households.

He said new beneficiaries may be added in the coming days, including workers who were so far not covered by the government's aid package.