Government deficit in 2020 shot up to €1,300.2 million, equivalent

to 10.1% as the economy is largely impacted by the pandemic and subsequent measures to mitigate its impact, the National Statistics Office said.

Comparing 2020 to 2019, total revenue decreased by €378.1 million, while total expenditure increased by €972.1 million.

The balance is calculated as the difference between total revenue (€4,677.8

million) and expenditure (€5,977.9 million).

Debt amounted to €6,960 million or 54.3% of GDP.

When measured as a percentage of GDP, the general government balance was equivalent to a deficit of -10.1%, a decrease of 10.5 percentage points when compared to the surplus of 0.4% registered in 2019.

General government debt increased by €1,257.2 million over 2019 and stood at €6,960 million.

Coupled with a decrease in GDP, the debt-to-GDP ratio for 2020 rose to 54.3%.

To arrive at the year's negative balance of €1,300.2 million, adjustments were

made to the balance of the government’s consolidated fund, which registered a deficit of €1,467.9 million, a decrease over the surplus of €9.4 million recorded in 2019.

The adjustments are necessary to shift from the government’s consolidated fund into an accruals-based exercise compiled in line with the established methodology.

The largest notable positive adjustment is related to the other accounts receivable and payable (€159.4 million), which includes €144.8 million in tax deferral dues, a tax relief measure introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was followed by the surplus recorded by the EBUs of €43.1 million, a decrease of €71 million over 2019.

The main negative adjustments were related to the difference between interest paid and accrued (€41.9 million), as well as re-routed transactions and public-private partnership agreements (€24.2 million).

Another negative adjustment includes an equity injection classified as expenditure (€13 million).

2020's fourth quarter

Government deficit in the last quarter of the year shot up to €361.1 million with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a €60 million drop in revenue.

A surplus of €23.9 million had been recorded in the same period in 2019.

The NSO said that between October and December, total revenue stood at €1,328.1 million, a decrease of €60.3 million compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The largest decrease was recorded in taxes on production and imports (€50.5 million), followed by current taxes on income and wealth (€28.5 million).

These were partially offset by increases in capital transfers receivable (€23.3 million) and property income receivable (€8.8 million).

Total expenditure in the last quarter of 2020 amounted to €1,689.3 million, an increase of €324.8 million over the same quarter in 2019.

Almost all components of general government expenditure registered an increase with the largest being recorded in subsidies payable (€126.6 million). This was mostly in relation to the COVID-19 business assistance programme (€119.6 million) and the government voucher scheme (€6.2 million).