More than €10 million will be handed out by the government at the weekend to 5,306 persons or their heirs who suffered an injustice or an employment anomaly, social welfare minister Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

They include people employed in the labour corps before 1979 and then absorbed in the public service, former workers of the Gas Board who were later transferred to Enemalta, and former port workers licensed between 1973 and 2007, he told a press conference.

The minister said the latest instalment raises the outlay on addressing employment anomalies since 2017 to €76.5 million.

That includes payments made to police officers for unpaid overtime work and arrears due to former workers of the Malta Electricity Board who were given a right to a treasury pension.