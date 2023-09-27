The Nationalist Party has hit out at the health authorities for limiting the free provision of Continuous Glucose Monitors to Type 1 diabetes patients aged under 35.

Claudette Buttigieg, the party spokesperson on civil liberties, social dialogue and diabetes said this amounted to discrimination.

Health Minister Chris Fearne on Tuesday announced the extension of the provision of the monitors to more patients.

But Buttigieg said this was far too little and only followed pressure by the PN and the Diabetes Association.

She pointed out that persons aged over 35 with Type 1 diabetes still had to spend €200 a month to buy a Continuous Glucose Monitor. These included young people starting a family, and pensioners who could not keep up with the cost of living.

The monitors should be given to all eligible persons and electoral promises should be fully respected, the PN MP insisted.