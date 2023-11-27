The government is ‘rationalising’ plans for a new hospital in Gozo while going ahead with improving facilities, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Monday.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Alex Borg, he said that while Vitals/Steward had plans to build a large hospital also catering for foreign patients, now that the facility was back in government hands, the focus was on the needs of the people of Gozo and the plans were being tailored accordingly.

But while the plans were being redrawn, he said, the government was continuing to improve services in Gozo. Only recently, tenders for an MRI machine in Gozo were adjudicated and the bid by Philips was selected.

Other improvements included a new CT scanner, a new health centre and the provision of chemotherapy in Gozo.