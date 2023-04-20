The Nationalist Party has accused the government of dragging its feet on the enactment of long-promised animal welfare laws.

MP Janice Chetcuti in a statement observed that laws were needed to regulate breeders and pet sitters. Zoo regulations were needed to deter abuse.

But while new laws were important, it was also important that all laws were properly enforced, Chetcuti said, pointing to a lack of consistent enforcement of the law on microchipping.

It had resulted from replies to parliamentary questions that checking for microchipping was only made when complaints were filed, she said. There should be spot checks and regular checking to ensure that all dogs were microchipped so that the law could be truly effective and beneficial.

Chetcuti also expressed concern that animal sanctuaries were full of abandoned dogs and volunteer helpers could not keep up.

She also pointed out that the Animal Welfare Directorate was understaffed and the officials were under-trained and poorly resourced.