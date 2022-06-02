PN MPs have slammed the government’s failure to properly scrutinise the proposed nominee for the sensitive post of Planning Authority chairman.

During a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday, nominee Anthony Borg admitted to opposition MPs that he had failed to report a bribery attempt during his time as a case officer.

Borg told the committee that he had been approached some 12 years ago by a police officer “with an envelope”, in return for a favour.

Despite turning down the envelope, the PN MPs pounced on Borg for failing to report the bribery attempt, prompting Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi to withdraw his nomination.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, committee member Karol Aquilina accused Zrinzo Azzopardi of failing to do his homework prior to Borg’s nomination.

“After just one question [during the committee], we were able to show that Borg was not fit for the role,” Aquilina said.

He criticised Labour MPs for leaping to Borg’s defence during the grilling by the public appointments committee.

After the committee meeting, Aquilina reported the bribery attempt to the police.

PN MP Adrian Delia said during the press conference that ministers had long been abdicating their responsibility to properly scrutinise the people they nominate to public positions.

“Within a few minutes, without any background, we got this admission. How come the minister who nominated him did not? I would have expected the minister to have done his scrutiny prior to the nomination, as he is responsible for the integrity of the nominee.”

Delia said the mentality of failing to report abuse is symptomatic of all that is wrong in Malta.

He said the government’s first nomination of this new legislature had failed.

Delia also slammed government MPs on the committee for gleefully pointing out that the alleged corruption attempt took place under a PN government.

Fellow committee member Julie Zahra also criticised government MPs for trying to defend Borg.

“If we had not insisted that the nomination be withdrawn, nothing would have happened,” she said.