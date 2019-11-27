The government failed to send official press calls to media houses informing them of ministers’ engagements on Wednesday, despite a number of them attending various events throughout the day.

It is standard practice for all Cabinet members to issue such calls to the press whenever they attend an event, with a list of all their activities for the next day being sent to all media houses daily.

On Tuesday, the Department of Information (DOI) did not send such a list, stating instead that “at the time of writing, there are no events scheduled for tomorrow”.

Despite this, Health Minister Chris Fearne, accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri, visited the Sigma igaming event being held in Ta’ Qali at 10am.

Later on in the day, the DOI sent two press releases with photos and information about events attended by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Energy Minister Joe Mizzi.

Times of Malta did not receive any press calls for either of the events.

In February, Commissioner for Standards in Public Life George Hyzler had said ministers should not resort to inviting only selected journalists as this did not amount to good practice.

His report on the issue came after Times of Malta had complained that then Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi had failed to inform it and, possibly, other media houses, about an event at the Malta Film Commission where he gave interviews only to One News and PBS.

An exercise by Times of Malta had found that of some 38 events Dr Mizzi had attended last year, he had only issued four official press calls. Both the Labour Party’s TV channel (One) and the national broadcaster (TVM) had always secured an invite.

According to the Ministerial Code of Ethics, ministers have to inform the public and the media of their activities “on a regular basis and in an organised manner”. Prior to any activity, interview or statement, they must also seek approval from the Office of the Prime Minister.

No reply was forthcoming from the Office of the Prime Minister when it was contacted about the matter on Wednesday.