The Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS), together with the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise (MEEE), recently launched a bid for private entrepreneurs to invest in the development of large renewable energy projects such as solar farms and wind turbines.

As a follow-up to consultation talks and feedback obtained from major stakeholders, the government will offer financial support for private investors to generate clean energy through these developments.

Through this scheme, the government will invest up to a maximum of €74 million over a period of 20 years. This investment will, in turn, translate into the creation of more green jobs and complements the islands’ vision for a decarbonised economy by 2050.

Five calls are on offer in two separate categories which will be running consecutively: generation of renewable energy from capacities of 40kW up to less than 200kW, and from 200kW up to less than 1,000kW respectively. Here is the schedule:

More technical information and details may be found in the Government Gazette, as well as on the REWS website at www.rews.org.mt/#/en/tenders/224.

Prospective applicants may also contact REWS offices by sending an e-mail to enquiry@rews.org.mt or calling 2295 5000.