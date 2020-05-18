Health Minister Dr Chris Fearne announced last night that individual non-contact sport will return as from next Friday.

The announcement was made during a news conference during which the government removed more restrictions as regards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Malta.

In the last few days, the pressure has been growing from several sporting federations who pleaded with the government and the health authorities to ease their restrictions on sporting activities.

In fact, yesterday both the Acquatic Sports Association and the Maltese Olympic Committee pleaded with the government and the health authorities not to ignore the pleas of several elite sportsmen who are unable to return to training due to the fact that all sporting facilities have been closed last March.

It seems that their plea did not fall on deaf ears, as during a video conference, Dr Fearne announced that non-contact sport could return by the end of the week.

“As regards sport, we understand the importance of training and exercise but we are now referring towards individual sport that has no contact which will return as from next Friday,” Dr Fearne said.

“There are a number of sports such as tennis and diving among others which can now be held. As regards, training it’s important that one honours the new social distance rules of having a group of six which can be formed by either five athletes and one coach or six athletes.”

On her part, Profs. Gauci said that she was a difficult decision to suspend sporting activities but now the time has come so that some activities can return.

“We are in a scenario when we can re-start no-contact sport activities,” Profs. Gauci said.

“Training I know that it is very important for athletes but it will be vital that everyone respects the social-distancing principle of a group of six to ensure nobody is put at risk.”