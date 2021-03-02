The government must act to address the latest record-breaking spike in new COVID-19 cases, the nurses union said on Wednesday, warning a lockdown could soon be the only solution.

"The government is taking things too lightly. Yes, a lockdown should be used as a last resort but the way things are heading, we're soon reaching that point," Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN) head Paul Pace said.

The government has resisted calls for a lockdown, insisting this would be futile and that measures in place are enough to keep the situation under control.

Health Minister Chris Fearne also dismissed introducing a so-called circuit breaker - a short lockdown to help bring down numbers and stop the situation from spiraling out of control. Instead, he pointed to the vaccine roll out as a solution.

The MUMN chief was commenting moments after the health authorities confirmed 336 new cases were found overnight. The number is the highest-ever since the pandemic hit the island a year ago.

Pace said that while measures were being adhered to at people's places of work, with telelworking encouraged where possible, many were "doing whatever they want" in their free time. He urged the authorities to step up enforcement and take things "more seriously".

"On the weekend, everywhere is packed with people out and about having coffee and with more good weather, even the beaches are full of people with no social distancing," he said.

Despite being on the frontlines, the MUMN head said the authorities have not held any meetings to discuss the way forward in light of the spike.

Pace said the union would be requesting a meeting if this is not called by the government, especially as the number of patients in intensive care continues to increase.

The nurses' union chief echoed concerns by ITU specialists who said the patients in intensive care are younger than before.

"There are now people in their 40s, 50s and 60s. And saying the patients who died of underlying conditions is wrong. A good portion of the population has diabetes but that doesn't mean it's OK to die at 40," Pace said.

On Wednesday, the authorities said that one of the three patients who died of COVID-19 was 41. They did not provide any additional information about this case. Times of Malta is informed the patient was healthy before he contracted the virus.

Times of Malta has reached out to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci for comments on the situation. But n o reply has been received so far.