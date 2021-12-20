Updated 5pm with PL reaction

The government is in "total collapse", Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Monday, as one Labour MP resigned and another announced he would not contest the upcoming election following media reports.

“The web of criminality is coming undone bit by bit. It is no longer tenable,” Grech said in a statement.

He was reacting to reports into government MPs Ian Castaldi Paris and Silvio Grixti.

On Monday, Times of Malta reported how Grixti, a doctor, had resigned his seat after being interrogated by the police over an investigation into irregular medical sick notes.

Meanwhile, also on Monday, Castaldi Paris, announced he would not be contesting the next general election, set for next year. His announcement came soon after Times of Malta exposed how he had reached an agreement to pay hundreds of thousands of euros in unpaid taxes and penalties.

Grech contrasted this with Education Minister Justyne Caruana, who has so far not stepped down despite a probe finding she breached ethics rules and may have to face criminal investigation after she gave her close friend a lucrative contract for work he wasn’t competent to do - work that he never did.

“Today alone: a member of parliament resigned because of a police investigation and another won’t contest because he is investigated for tax evasion and was exposed by journalists, and the education minister is still there because the prime minister is afraid of sacking her,” Grech wrote.

The government, he said, was causing irreparable damage to the country’s reputation, while it was meant to be fighting a pandemic.

PL reacts

In a two-line statement, the PL slammed Grech for "shamelessly" speaking about tax evasion.

"The Opposition leader is not credible and any other comment about what he said would be superfluous," it said.