Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the Labour government has abandoned the needs of tens of thousands of Maltese who are finding it harder to cope with the cost of living.

Speaking in an interview on Net FM the Nationalist Party leader said this was not just said by the PN but backed by statistics and studies.

On Tuesday, NSO figures showed one in five people in Malta are at risk of poverty.

The government is too distracted by corruption and infighting to tackle the issue, Grech said.

“This is a crisis, and Robert Abela’s government is not taking it seriously,” he said.

While the PN is working to find solutions, the government is stealing hundreds of euros from families in utility bills, the PN leader said.

“They are stealing, stealing and stealing,” he said.

On quality of life cannot, Grech said this cannot be measured by material poverty alone.

There are too many deaths on the roads and construction sites, while the Maltese are constantly stuck in traffic, and living next to construction sites, Grech said.

Development can be good but there needs to be good planning, he said. Gardens, pavements, and roads are also unkept, he said.

'Robert Abela is ignoring my calls'

Meanwhile, Grech said it has been over a year since he discussed options on who the new Ombudsman and Commissioner for Standards could be with Abela.

“Robert Abela is leaving me in the dark when it comes to finding a replacement for Ombudsman and Commissioner for Standards,” the leader of the opposition said.

Grech concluded by calling on all citizens to attend the Nationalist Party independence day festivities, not only to celebrate the birth of the Maltese nation but to "call for a better quality of life".