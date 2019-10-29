The government has intervened to import the life-saving EpiPen medicine after a shortage in the private sector, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament on Tuesday.

He said an emergency stock of some 300 medicines is being imported.

The medicine is used by children and adults who suffer severe allergies.

Times of Malta reported last week how patients have been living in a state of anxiety because of the shortage.

One patient said he was literally living “minute-by-minute.”

“I had two allergic reactions in quick succession and I am now without an EpiPen,” he said. If something happens, only God knows what my future holds. We literally depend on the EpiPen. Our lives depend on it.”

Mr Fearne told parliament that the government had managed to secure a consignment that was not from the UK.

The main supplier of EpiPens in Malta, JV Pharma, told the Times of Malta when contacted last week that there was an international shortage and they were having difficulties securing stock from its own suppliers abroad.

Sources said the manufacturer was acquired by another company and there was a drop in production during the changeover.