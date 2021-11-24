The government is issuing €9.7 million as compensation to 5,247 workers or their heirs for injustices in their employment going back as much as 40 years.

Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon told a press conference on Wednesday that this was the fifth year that the government was issuing such payments for injustices or employment anomalies. Outlay since 2017 has reached €55.5 million and in the past included 2,500 policemen paid for overtime worked between 2003 and 2009 and former workers of the Malta Electricity Board who were transferred to Enemalta on its setting up.

The latest beneficiaries include workers (or heirs of workers) who, before 1979, used to work in government labour corps and were later assimilated in government departments or public sector companies. Payments cover their engagement in government departments or the public sector in January 1979 until their retirement,

Also benefiting are former port workers licensed between 1973 and 2007.