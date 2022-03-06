An agreement has been signed for government land in Mosta to be transferred to Puttinu Cares and the Richmond Foundation.

The transfer will help Richmond have a building from where to offer community mental health services to youths aged between 14 and 24.

Puttinu Cares will use the land for a project that will help it offer a more holistic service to patients before, during and after care.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who presided over the signing of the agreement, said the government was investing in the people’s quality of life.

Both organisations provide their services free of charge so depended on fundraising and government assistance.