The Education Ministry on Friday launched seven scholarship schemes worth €5million.

The scholarships would among others cover sports, arts, veterinary, foreign language studies and post-doctorate research.

The Endeavour II Scholarships Scheme, Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme and Reach High II have also been relaunched.

Addressing the launch, Education Minister Clifton Grima said the government acknowledged that the island's biggest resource was people, and had, so far, invested some €22 million in scholarships.

