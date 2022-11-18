The government is looking for existing property it could turn into "modern" law courts for Gozo, or land on which it can build new premises.

The Court Services Agency and the Gozo Ministry on Friday published a Preliminary Market Consultation for a new building in Rabat or the whereabouts.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta reported that the government was trying to identify a site or a building that could house the law courts currently situated in the old Citadel so that they would be fully accessible for workers, lawyers and visitors.

Relocation of the Gozo law courts has been on the cards for years.

Over the years, the caseload increased and the space got smaller, resulting in administrative and logistical difficulties and hardship for the employees and lawyers working there. They currently operate from a cramped and inaccessible building that was once a palace for the governor inside the Citadel.

The new building is expected to house resources for lawyers and people requiring justice services and also host criminal and civil court registries, the justice ministry said in a statement.

Submissions can be made through the ePPS system up until January 6 at 9.30am.