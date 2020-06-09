The government's post Covid-19 economic programme lacked direct assistance to ordinary families, the Nationalist Party has complained.

In an initial reaction, Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that he was pleased that some proposals made for a long time by the Nationalist Party had been taken on board by the government.

He regretted, however, that the PN’s call for an across-the-board reduction in the water and electricity tariffs had been applied only limitedly, with a cut in electricity tariffs only for businesses and just for three months.

Delia said the government still lacked direction of how and where the economy would recover and he was surprised how there was no incentive to encourage tourists to come to Malta instead of going to other countries when travel was restored.

Not one word had been said by Prime Minister Robert Abela about the 11,000 unemployed.

No assistance had been offered to businesses which had already been excluded from the so-called annex A & B of firms eligible for assistance.

It was also an insult, Delia said, that no gesture was being offered to the front-liners in the fight against Covid-19, except for applause.

Business organisations pleased

The Malta Employers' Association said this was a timely and focused fiscal package. "The measures will not restore the economy to pre-Covid levels of activity, nor are they expected to, if one is realistic. Yet they will certainly boost economic activity and sustain both businesses and consumers in the coming months," it said.

The Chamber of Commerce said it welcomed the government's measures, viewing them as widely reflecting its sentiments. "Several of the incentives

are expected to help businesses turn the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity of growth through a re-engineered economy” said chamber president David Xuereb.

The Malta Developers' Association said its proposals had been accepted in full.

“We are very satisfied that our proposals have been taken up as this will mean that the property and construction sector can continue to help our economic recovery. Our country will be passing through difficult times and with the right incentives we believe that the property market can contribute significantly to kickstart our economy again,” MDA president Sandro Chetcuti commented.

The UĦM Voice of the Workers said the government considered businesses but had not done enough for workers and their families. With the economy being boosted, it expected workers' take-home pay to be restored to normality. The union regretted that there was no compensation for the Covid-9 frontliners. It welcomed the cash vouchers but said the reduction in power tariffs should have been extended to families, and the government's incentives should also have included promotion of telework.

The National Youth Council welcomed the fact that employed students affected by the impact of Covid-19 would be included in the wage subsidy scheme and called for payments to be backdated.

The Chamber of SMEs (formerly GRTU) said the government programme would give a much needed helping hand to enterprises and get the economy going. It said its requests had been mostly met with the reduction of business costs and measures to boost domestic demand. Chamber president Paul Abela said that addressing rental costs, utility costs and costs on human resources was key for business survival and the chamber was pleased to note that the Covid Budget has addressed these. However the rental aid was still deemed as too low.

The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) welcomed the government's programme particularly the extension of wage subsidies, subsidies on rents, trade licences and utility expenses, and the provision of vouchers to be spent in leisure activities.