Government MPs were briefly absent from parliament on Thursday morning when it was their turn to speak during the budget debate on the ministry of culture and local government.

Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar, who earlier protested about the empty government benches, rose to speak instead, but his colleague Mario Galea interrupted to protest about the situation saying it was unacceptable.

Culture Minister Jose' Herrera then rushed into the chamber and explained that he had followed both opposition speakers' remarks from his office. Before leaving the chamber, he said, he had the courtesy of telling shadow minister Karl Gouder that he would follow his remarks from his office so that he could prepare his reply.

Mario Galea said the practice was that somebody else from the government benches should have stayed in the chamber.

Gouder confirmed that the minister had told him he would follow the speeches from his office.

Labour MP Glen Bedingfield said he had been in the Chamber throughout, except for two minutes and it was difficult not to see him, he joked.

The debate then continued normally.