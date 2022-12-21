The government is looking into introducing spot checks for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia told Times of Malta on Wednesday.

He said discussions over the matter will continue into the next year. Current laws do not allow for spot checks and drivers can on be stopped on "reasonable suspicion".

There is currently no equipment available to test for driving under the influence of drugs.

The minister was answering questions by Times of Malta, following the launch of a road safety action plan that will start being implemented as of next year, and will, among others, see the strengthening of the Road Safety Council.

The plan also includes a set of increased fines and penalty points for traffic contraventions that are as yet to be finalised.

Farrugia stressed on Wednesday that road safety was at the top of the government's agenda.

“Everyone should have a role in achieving these aims, including the government, the authorities, drivers, and pedestrians. Together we'll ensure that our roads are safe. Victims of road accidents are not simply numbers, but people with families,” Farrugia told a press conference.

The action plan includes the revision of the Road Safety Strategy to reflect current realities through to 2030. As revealed by Times of Malta, the plan also envisages the establishment of a Transport Safety Investigations Commission.

Lack of data on road accidents

Farrugia lamented a lack of data on road accidents - something he said the new investigations commission will be looking into.

While magisterial inquiries will continue looking into establishing and apportioning fault, the commission will look into what led to the accident and make recommendations on the required changes.

Farrugia said a white paper on the establishment of this commission will be published for public consultation by mid-February.

The action plan includes the strengthening of the Road Safety Council as a consultant to the government, with its structure and role forming part of Malta’s laws, giving it legal power to operate.

Farrugia said the plan includes educational campaigns and the introduction of school programmes from a young age. He also spoke of a bigger budget for Infrastructure Malta which it will invest in road maintenance and the upkeep of road signs.

Increased enforcement

Transport Malta chief executive Jeffrey Curmi meanwhile pledged increased enforcement on Malta's roads, however, he could not provide details about increased fines, as these have yet to be finalised.

Addressing the same press conference, IM boss Ivan Falzon said the measures are meant to ensure that "road safety" did not remain a buzzword.

Among others, he said road signs could actually distract drivers, so signage needed to be "clear and targeted".