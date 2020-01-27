The government has proposed former minister Konrad Mizzi as head of Malta's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), sparking major objections from the Opposition.

Mr Mizzi resigned as tourism minister on November 26 amid outcry over his connections with Yorgen Fenech, who was later arraigned and accused of being an accomplice in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mr Fenech had been identified as the owner of a secret company, 17 Black, which was to serve as the vehicle for the transfer of funds to a secret company owned by Mizzi.

In his resignation statement, Dr Mizzi had insisted that he had no association, directly or indirectly with 17 Black or with Mr Fenech but was resigning in the context of current political circumstances.

The existence of Mr Mizzi's secret company had been revealed in the Panama Papers.

Dr Mizzi was nominated to head the delegation to the OSCE in a motion in parliament moved by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne in his role as Leader of the House.

The nomination was made in the wake of the fact that the incumbent, Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Equity and Reforms as part of the Cabinet reshuffle triggered by Robert Abela’s appointment as prime minister.

Opposition deputy leader David Agius said the Opposition was opposing the nomination, and requested a formal vote (division) which will be held in another sitting.

If you had any doubt @RobertAbela_MT is simply a continuation of @JosephMuscat_JM, just now @KonradMizzi has been named Head of Delegation of @OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (EU Security + Co-operation).



Not only is he not facing justice - he is being promoted by @MaltaGov. pic.twitter.com/pZO1t62MWZ — David Casa (@DavidCasaMEP) January 27, 2020

Dr Mizzi’s nomination immediately came under fire. MEP David Casa in a tweet said the decision was testament to the fact that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s tenure was truly a continuation of Joseph Muscat’s premiership.

Mr Casa said the former minister was not only not facing justice but was also being promoted by the government.

Deputy Speaker and Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg described the nomination as an “insult” and “unacceptable.”

The OSCE has been keeping a close eye on Malta since the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Last September it insisted that the public inquiry into the murder must be fully independent to bring long-overdue justice for her family, colleagues and Maltese society.

Justyne Caruana to head Committee for Consideration of Bills

Apart from Dr Mizzi a long list of motions was tabled as part of a reshuffle of the various parliamentary committees and delegations.

Former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana was appointed president of the Committee for the Consideration of Bills, a committee which considers Bills clause by clause before they become law. She succeeds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Newly-elected Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef was appointed president of parliament's Economic and Finance Affairs Committee instead of Clayton Bartolo.

Former Energy Minister Joe Mizzi was appointed president of the Environment and Development Planning Committee instead of Alex Muscat, and pPresident of the Petitions Committee which was headed by Chris Agius.

Former Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis was appointed president of the Family Affairs Committee and succeeds Rosianne Cutajar. He was also appointed head of the Public Appointments Committee, previously headed by Robert Abela.

Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo was appointed president of the Foreign and European Affairs Committee instead of Carmelo Abela.

Other appointments included those of Glen Bedingfield as member of the House Business Committee in view of the fact that he is the new government whip. Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was appointed member of the National Audit Committee instead of Robert Abela. Similarly Glen Bedingfield replaced Dr Abela as a member on the Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Bedingfield was appointed head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation instead of Byron Camilleri and Jean Claude Micallef head of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Union instead of Mr Bedingfield.

Former Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis was nominated president for the Adjunct Committee for the Consideration of Bills, but the Opposition objected and requested a division, saying there was no need to have this committee. The deputy prime minister interjected saying the objective behind this decision was to have a second committee to clear the existing backlog of Bills which have to be scrutinized clause by clause. This was especially the case for the transposition of EU directives which he said were rather technical and time-consuming.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia noted that there were about a dozen Bills pending. The nomination will be put to a formal vote in another sitting.

Committee president receive an extra €6,935

Head of Parliamentary Committees receive €6,935 as additional remuneration which is equivalent to 15 per cent of the scale 1 salary of the civil service which is €46,238. Committee members receive no remuneration.