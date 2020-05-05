Thousands of workers and business owners dependent on the tourism industry are facing an uncertain future as the government has failed to communicate any recovery plans, the PN said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Hermann Shiavone, the PN’s spokesperson for the catering and entertainment industry, said business owners needed to be given adequate notice about when they would be allowed to re-open, as many of them would likely have to make changes to their establishments due to social distancing measures.

Schiavone appealed for short, medium and long-term plans to be clearly communicated to the industry.

He reiterated the PN’s appeal for electricity tariffs to be slashed by 50% for struggling industries.

Shadow Tourism Minister Robert Arrigo said the tourism industry generally planned 12 to 18 months in advance, whereas the government’s plan to provide support to workers and businesses did not extend beyond June.

He urged the government to “wake up and show respect for the industry”.

The MP said it would take the tourism industry at least two years to recover, at a cost of €2 billion.

Arrigo also insisted the government should pump money into Air Malta now that EU restrictions on state aid had been lifted.

PN MP Edwin Vassallo said people on the periphery of the tourism industry like fishermen and farmers were also struggling due to a drop in demand for their products from hotels and restaurants.

Challenged about the PN’s migration policy, Arrigo refused to answer questions that were not about the topic of the press conference.