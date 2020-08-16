A government official who served in Malta's consulate in Sanghai, Aldo Cutajar, 55, has been kept behind bars after being arraigned in court on Sunday and accused of money laundering.

The police told the court that some €500,000 in cash had been found during a raid on his home in Naxxar on Saturday and there were between $300,000 and $400,000 in an account in his name in Dubai.

The money laundering was allegedly made through the sale of a property derived from crime.

Cutajar was also accused of committing a crime which he, as a government official, was duty-bound to prevent.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli turned down a request for bail.

Mr Cutajar is the brother of the head of the civil service, Mario Cutajar.

Aldo Cutajar's wife Isabel, was also charged with the same offences. Both pleaded not guilty.