Most of the government’s online services were offline on Tuesday morning after the state’s IT systems developed “technical issues”.

In a post on Facebook, the Malta Information Technology Agency (MITA), which oversees the government’s IT platforms, said its systems were "experiencing technical issues".

Most services were impacted, MITA said.

Times of Malta is informed that government email servers were affected by the problems and that agencies that run on MITA’s systems, such as Identity Malta, were left unable to operate.

It remains unclear when the technical issues will be resolved, though the agency said it was doing its “utmost to restore the situation back to normal at the earliest possible”.

The agency last gave an update, via its social media platforms at around 9.30am. Times of Malta has tried to reach out to the ministry responsible for the agency.