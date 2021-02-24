The government is paying more than twice the price of some vaccine jabs so that as many people as possible get vaccinated in the shortest possible time, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has revealed in parliament.

Replying to a parliamentary question, he said the government has a blank cheque for any expenditure needed to fight COVID-19.

He was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Joseph Ellis, who observed that the minister had told an interviewer that Malta is paying an additional €16 for each Pfizer vaccine jab when the price negotiated by the European Commission is €12 per vaccine.

Ellis asked who the extra payment is being made to and how many vaccines are being purchased at the higher price. He also asked if there had been any contractual shortcoming by the manufacturer which justified this additional cost.

In his reply, the minister said it is in the interest of the Maltese people that as many people a possible get vaccinated in the shortest possible time. The outlay is justified in the interests of public health and livelihood, he said.

The minister told Newsbook earlier this month that vaccines from some manufacturers were being purchased at €28 per dose instead of €12 to ensure delivery as early as possible.