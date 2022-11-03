The government on Thursday said it will reduce VAT on menstrual products, introduce a minimum threshold of women who must sit on public boards, and study the introduction of free contraception.

Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg announced the measures which form part of a five-year strategy to mainstream gender equality.

Among its highlights, the document says that emergency contraception will be freely available at Mater Dei or primary health care centres, without any hindrances, for victims of rape.

Malta will also explore easier access to menstruation products, with a view to eliminating “period poverty” - a lack of access to menstrual products.

The VAT rate on menstrual products will be set to the lowest possible in accordance with EU legislation and free menstruation products will be provided in schools to root out stigma.

The strategy document says that over the next five years, the government will explore the introduction of free contraception, including its cost and methods of distribution.

Malta will also explore the possibility of free female sterilisation (even if not medically required). This is a medical procedure to permanently prevent pregnancy.

During the launch, Buttigieg described the document, which is based on extensive consultation with stakeholders, as the first national strategy of its kind.

The workplace

It calls for the introduction of a new category in the National Worker of the Year Award which would recognise gender equality.

Within the next five years, the government says it will promote tax incentives to bolster women’s participation in the labour market.

It will also explore the introduction of further incentives to entice informal workers to move from the unregulated market to the formal sector.

It will review and revise inland revenue policies and legislation to ensure equal treatment between men and women, irrespective of civil status or sex.

Likewise, it will explore the current gender gaps in pensions, assess the risks to these gaps and identify solutions.

Turning to education, the government said it plans to conduct gender equality audits in all schools and higher education institutions to assess the gaps in the allocation of resources.

It will also ensure that specific educational support and reinforcement programmes directed at vulnerable groups are redrafted to include a gender perspective.

Sex education currently being given within formal education will also be reviewed.

The government will also come up with ways to incentivise companies to develop equality plans in small and medium-sized enterprises. This is with the aim of encouraging men to make use of flexible working arrangements and other family-friendly measures.

Free childcare services for employees who work in the evening, at weekends and on a shift basis will also be extended.

The government says it will advocate for the adoption of an EU draft directive on women on boards. The directive proposes that at least 40% of non-executive directors should be women.

Within three years the government will ensure that at least 40% of appointments made to officially designated bodies are women.

Likewise, it will seek to have gender balance in speakers invited to address conferences and other official events.

