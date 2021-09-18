Two major business lobbies have added their voices to warnings that the government is poaching workers from the private sector.

The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Gozo Business Chamber both said that members were experiencing a "drastic employee drain" to the public sector, even when such jobs come with lower salaries.

Their warnings echo one made by the Malta Employers Association last month in its proposals for Budget 2022. The MEA had slammed the government for the practice and said that many of those posts could be filled by unemployed people instead.

The government had reacted to that claim by insisting it was not true.

In their statement on Saturday, the Malta Chamber and Gozo Business Chamber said that it was clear that many government departments and entities were overstaffed. Poaching workers from the private sector runs contrary to business competitiveness and should be avoided where possible, they said.

“Both organisations appeal to government to curtail this practice as it will have long-term repercussions not only on the public sector wage bill, but also on the ability of the private sector to operate due to lack of human resources. This situation is already being experienced in many sectors,” they warned.

They called on authorities to order an independent review of public sector employment and resourcing. The government should also consider seconding underemployed resources to the private sector, they added.