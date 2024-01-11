The prime minister on Thursday visited recovering drug addicts at a Caritas centre in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and promised €1.3 million of government funding to support a programme to help prisoners recover from drugs and prepare to reintegrate in the community.

He said every person should have an opportunity to rehabilitate himself and the government was therefore continuing to invest in the Prison Inmates Programme operated by Caritas Malta, which helps prisoners rehabilitate themselves in a household environment.

The prime minister was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttiġieġ.