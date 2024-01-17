The Nationalist Party said Wednesday it is strongly against government plans that would see those found in possession of large amounts of drugs being 'let off lightly'.

In a statement, it said it is against plans which would see such people being considered as victims instead of traffickers.

"The Nationalist Party does not want drug traffickers to be let off lightly, as the government wants, and it is objecting strongly to having the real victims of drugs and the traffickers being considered in the same way by the law."

People who were found in possession of 500 ecstasy pills, 20 grams of heroin, 20 grams of cocaine or half a kilo of cannabis should 'absolutely not' be considered victims, as the government had proposed in a white paper, the party said.

It was clear, it added, that the Robert Abela's government had come out with these proposals because it was losing the war on drugs and had given up on ever winning it.

It was ironic, if not insulting, that the government had issued these proposals a day after Abela visited victims of drugs at a rehabilitation centre run by Caritas, the PN said.

Were the government to get its way, the drug traffickers would end up being placed in rehabilitation centres with the real victims of drugs, making rehabilitation of the victims very difficult, if not impossible.

The PN urged all those who wanted the people to be protected from drugs to join it to this end and to sound their voice against the government's 'irresponsible' proposals.

The country needed to be firm against drug traffickers while helping the victims, the party said.

The statement was signed by Karol Aquilina, shadow minister for justice, and Stephen Spiteri, shadow minister for social policy.