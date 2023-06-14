Elite Maltese athletes are set to benefit from another bumper financial grant by the government after Prime Minister Robert Abela last night announced that €5 million euros will again be handed to sports federations following an agreement between SportMalta and the National Development and Social Fund

Dr Abela was addressing the Team Malta athletes during a Celebration Night at Castille Square that honoured Malta’s record performance at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe that came to a close earlier this month.

“The government is committed to continuing investing in you athletes and Maltese sport in general,” Dr Abela said.

“After our record investment for the 2023 GSSE, the government will maintain its commitment to continue to invest in the elite athletes and the National Development and Social Fund will provide another €5 million for your technical preparation.

During his speech, the Prime Minister said that apart from this grant, the government will continue to invest in sports infrastructure, the National School of Sport and other areas in sport.

“We want to send a clear message, that sport should be a way of life for all Maltese people,” he said.

