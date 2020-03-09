An Opposition request to sit on the inter-ministerial committee handling the coronavirus situation has been rejected by the government.

The call was made in parliament by Opposition leader Adrian Delia when he also asked the prime minister to make a statement in the wake of the fact that the first coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Malta.

The Opposition leader said a statement by the prime minister would be a good opportunity for the House to hear about the latest developments, preparations and precautions being taken by the government.

The prime minister, who was in the chamber, did not give a statement.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, however, said that a new testing hub for coronavirus would be inaugurated on Tuesday. The media would be invited and he had no objection for the Opposition leader to be present as well.

Fearne said the government was keeping shadow minister Stephen Spiteri informed on the latest developments and he thanked him for his collaboration. However, he said he could not acquiesce to Delia’s request to be present for inter-ministerial meetings.