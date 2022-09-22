An iGaming Council is to be set up to advise the government on policies for the sector and also act as a link between the government and private operators, minister Silvio Schembri has announced.

He was speaking during celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary since the iGaming company Leo Vegas was set up in Malta.

Schembri said that Malta had developed into a reputable centre for the iGaming sector and was an integral part of the success of operators within it.

He said a Reputation Management Programme was also being prepared, featuring an international campaign.

Work was also in hand on the promotion of sub-sectors, including video-game development and esports.

Schembri said a leading company in game development, Keywords Studio, is set to open a base in Malta.

He thanked the management Leo Vegas, which, he said, had made Malta its natural home. The company is currently preparing to merge with MGM, a company synonymous with casinos.