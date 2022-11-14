Updated 1.15pm with video

The government has put forward the names of two people to fill the vacancies at the ombudsman and standards commissioner’s offices and was waiting for feedback from the opposition, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.

Abela did not divulge who the government has proposed to replace Anthony Mifud and George Hyzler.

Both their offices have been left in limbo for several months after the government and opposition failed to agree on new nominees for the roles.

Hyzler vacated the role of standards commissioner in September.

In a final press conference, he warned of “repercussions” on the office’s work if no one was immediately identified to replace him.

Hyzler had told Times of Malta it would be a grave mistake to leave the standards office empty as there was still a lot of work to be done.

Ombudsman Mifsud's five-year term officially expired in March 2021 but he remained in office until a replacement is found.

In his annual report tabled recently in Parliament. Mifsud said the failure to appoint a new public service watchdog was creating “uncertainty and demotivation” within the Office of the Ombudsman.

Abela said he was confident agreement will be reached and appealed to the opposition not to expect both positions to be filled by people of its choice.

