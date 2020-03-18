Employers are asking the government to cover half their wage costs, with them prepared to fork out just 25 per cent.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, employers’ bodies made a number of recommendations as the government finalises a set of highly anticipated financial aid measures for local businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

They have suggested that while they would pay 25% of wages, the government should cover 50%. The remaining 25% would either be cut from workers' salaries, or potentially deferred until a later date.

“What we are saying is currently employers can only afford to pay around 25% of wage costs. The government should then cover 50%, and the remaining amount would have to be agreed upon between employees and employers,” Abigail Mamo, who heads the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises said when contacted on Wednesday.

In their statement, the bodies have also called for support for self-employed with the government forking out 75% of their basic income. This should be capped at the average wage, they said.

The bodies have also called for government-guaranteed loans to assist businesses to retain staff. there should be no collateral required for these loans.

The statement added that these measures should only be available for businesses that have suffered a 25% hit in turnover between January and June 2020.

The statement was signed by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of SMEs, and the Malta Employers Association.