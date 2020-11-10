The government has signed a €5 million agreement with NGO Puttinu Cares to build apartments in London for cancer patients receiving medical treatment.

The funds are being taken from the Maltese passport sale fund, the National Development and Social Fund (NSDF). The agreement is for 15 years.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the signing, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the deal had been in the works for years and there had been several issues in the past that often put its fruition at risk.

“Up until a few days ago, everything was still up in the air but, together with Puttinu, we said we owed the people this so we made it happen,” Abela said.

The agreement will make it possible for the NGO to sign a promise of sale, with the government also committing to paying an additional £150,000 per year for the upkeep of the apartments. Some 30 apartments will be built.

Puttinu Cares already owns 19 apartments in London and rents others in Sutton, but demand for its services has continued to grow over the years.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, who also addressed the press conference, said Puttinu’s work is crucial because those in London are not only provided a place to stay but an entire support system.

This, he said, is priceless, especially when dealing with a serious illness.

In September, Times of Malta had reported that Puttinu was running out of space at the same time that other charities in London were turning away Maltese families because of COVID-19.

There were even days when Puttinu would turn away three families a day, simply because they did not have any space.