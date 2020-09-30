The government has yet to say how much it has spent on COVID-19 tests despite saying it has an excellent testing rate due to its massive investment in screening for the virus.

Notwithstanding repeated reminders, a request for the cost of testing for the virus has not been met and the figure continues to be shrouded in secrecy.

Questions on the matter sent to both the health ministry and the Office of the Prime Minister have so far been ignored.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has on several occasions said that Malta’s testing rate is among the highest in the world.

He has also publicly stated that the government was investing thousands of euros on testing though he never divulged the figure. At present, the country has six testing centres – at Mater Dei, Luqa, Burmarrad, Qormi, Pembroke and Gozo.

Since the start of the pandemic, 251,772 swab tests have been carried out.

Following the resurgence in the cases, a backlog of patients wanting to get tested was registered, though the authorities had said at the time this was due to staffing issues.