The government is still “seeking legal advice” on whether it can launch a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, despite the looming three-month deadline set by the Council of Europe.

Pressed about the matter, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne told Times of Malta on Thursday that Joseph Muscat was holding “internal talks” and “seeking legal advice” to ensure that any decision taken does not prejudice ongoing investigations.

Last June, the council had given the government three months to set up the public inquiry aimed at establishing whether the journalist’s death could have been prevented.

While no official plans have been unveiled, with the Prime Minister and his spokespersons insisting legal advice had to be sought, Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told journalists in July the government “will abide by the timing that the Council of Europe dictated”.

As the deadline draws closer, however, the public inquiry has yet to be launched and when questioned, government officials have been increasingly coy, often reiterating comments by the Prime Minister.

When it was pointed out that the foreign minister had said the government would be meeting the deadline, Mr Fearne said he was aware of the claim but stopped short of making the same commitment. Instead, he reiterated that an internal process is ongoing but did not say what the process involved.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici again said the government was engaging with the Council of Europe to find a way forward.

The minister said the government wanted to prevent such an inquiry prejudicing ongoing investigations and inquiries.

Asked why the government was unwilling to commit to the inquiry, Dr Bonnici said this was not the case.

“We want to do things correctly… It is in no one’s interest to prejudice the case,” he said.