The Treasury said on Wednesday that it had received 70 bids having a total nominal value of €296.5 million for its €60 million offer, which was subject to an over-allotment option for an additional sum up to a maximum of €40 million.
The Treasury said it is allocating the full amount of €100 million.
#Malta Treasury receives €296.5million worth of bids for €60million Government Stock issue, a 500% oversubscription. Yet another positive health check for our economy. Total allotment to be increased to €100million -JM @edward_scicluna— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 17, 2019
PREVIOUS
Young black actress takes the lead in Little Mermaid remake
NEXT
Private lobbyists are now carrying out building regulator’s legal duties
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.