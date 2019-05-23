The Treasury said on Wednesday that it had received 70 bids having a total nominal value of €296.5 million for its €60 million offer, which was subject to an over-allotment option for an additional sum up to a maximum of €40 million. 

The Treasury said it is allocating the full amount of €100 million.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus