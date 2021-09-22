A Malta government stock issue that ended on Wednesday was significantly oversubscribed, figures released by the Treasury have indicated.

The stock issue was for a total of €140 million, with an additional allotment of another €80 million set aside in case additional bids were submitted by the deadline of noon on Wednesday.

The Treasury received 76 bids in all, with their total value coming in at €290.3 million - significantly higher than the €220 million total made available.

Bids came in for three different stocks:

A stock issue that runs to 2027 with interest rates of 0.4 per cent received €129 million in bids for a total allotment of €79.7 million.

A stock issue running to 2035 with an interest rate of 1% received €68.3 million worth of bids. €66.8 million of those bids will be allotted.

The longest-running stock issue – a 2% stock that runs until 2051 – received €93 million in bids, of which €73.5 million will be allotted.

More information can be found on the MGS Issuance Results report published on the Treasury’s website at www.treasury.gov.mt.