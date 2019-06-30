The local sovereign debt market continued to trade in positive territory last week, driven mainly by gains in the longer-dated issues.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index added a further 1.0246 per cent to the previous week’s gain, to close at 1,137.547 points.

From the 22 active issues, the prices of 17 issues closed higher, while only four drifted lower.

The top performer was the 2.4% MGS 2041(I), as it climbed a further 3.49 per cent to a price of €133.27. A significant turnover of €4.8 million over 188 deals was generated in the market.

The performances of the Malta Government Stocks were in line with their European counterparts, as global sovereign yields continued on their sharp downward path.

Global investors seem to be looking for safer assets in their portfolios, amid growing fears over the global economy and the possibility of a recession in the not-so-distant future.

In the local corporate debt market, 37 issues were active, of which 18 bonds headed north, while only nine traded lower.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index continued in positive territory, as it posted another gain of 0.45 per cent to reach 1,075.724 points.

Turnover in the market was in line with the previous week, as €2.4 million worth of bonds were exchanged over 137 deals. The top performer was the 5% GlobalCapital plc Unsecured € 2021, climbing 2% to a price of €99.89.

Last Tuesday, the €40m offer to preferred applicants of the 3.8% Hili Finance Unsecured Bonds 2029 guaranteed by Hili Ventures Limited, closed.

The remaining €40m in bonds available for subscriptions by the general public will close on Tuesday August 20, 2019.

Last Friday, Merkanti Holding plc announced that its offer of the €25 million 4% Secured Bonds due 2026 has been successfully completed and subscribed in full.

The offer period closed on August 9, 2019, and interest commenced last Monday.

Trading in the bonds on the Malta Stock Exchange shall start on tomorrow.

The MSE Equity Total Return Index fully surrendered the previous week’s gain, as it fell 0.58 per cent last week, closing at 9,804.495 points.

Investor participation was significantly lower, as a turnover of €973,860 was generated, less than half of the previous week’s €2 million figure. This was partly due to the fact that there were only four trading sessions, due to the holiday last Thursday.

One of the main drags on the index was International Hotel Investments plc, as the share price sank a significant 5.7 per cent to close at a three-month low of €0.745.

Traded volume amounted to 42,737 shares over eight deals.

In the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc was down 1.96 per cent to close the week at €1.50, as the equity turned ex-dividend last Wednesday.

A total of 48,892 shares were exchanged over 13 deals.

Lombard Bank Malta plc followed suit with a 1.74 per cent price decline to €2.26. This was the outcome of two deals of 8,786 shares.

Its peer, Bank of Valletta plc moved in the opposite direction, as it managed to recover the previous week’s loss, to recapture the €1.07 price level.

The equity generated a turnover of €211,474 over 54 transactions.

Telecommunications company, GO plc traded seven times, as 9,101 shares changed hands. The equity lost 1.32 per cent, to end the week at a price of €4.50.

Malta International Airport plc recorded an identical price movement in the opposite direction, as it climbed 1.32 per cent to €7.70. Eight deals of 3,162 shares were struck throughout the week.

Meanwhile, none of the seven executed deals worth €169,307 in BMIT Technologies plc shares had any impact on the price of €0.53.

Performances in the property market were mixed, as gainers amounted to two, one equity closed lower, while a single transaction of 1,000 Main Street Complex plc shares had no impact on the price of €0.61.

MIDI plc was the only faller with a 2.1 per cent price decline to €0.70. A turnover of €12,964 was generated over five deals.

On Monday, Malta Properties Company plc approved the Group’s Interim Unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The company announced a profit before tax of just over €1.1 million, compared to €810,256 for the same period last year.

During this half-year period, earnings per share amounted to €0.007, versus €0.005 during the same period in 2018.

The group’s operating profit increased to €1.3 million from €1.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

This was the result of a 5.4 per cent increase in revenue to €1.7 million, driven by the completion of new developments, as well as inflationary increases.

The current lease agreements should secure revenues at these levels for the foreseeable future, while total revenue is expected to increase further as additional developments are completed and rented out, and in line with inflation.

Another positive influence on operating profit was a reduction in administrative expenses, and finance costs, following the capitalisation of interest on the drawdowns on the Żejtun project.

The group’s financial position remains satisfactory, as cash generated from operations during the first six months amounted to €929,625 while Cash and Cash Equivalents amounted to €3.8 million.

The Board of Directors has resolved not to declare an interim dividend, but it shall determine the payment of any dividend based on the full year results.

In the aftermath of the publication of the results, the share price was up 2.94 per cent, to reach €0.70. In total, 55,800 shares traded over 11 deals.

Its peer, Malita Investments plc partially recouped the previous week’s loss, as it appreciated 1.19 per cent to €0.85. The equity traded five times, as 19,150 shares changed ownership.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc traded three times, as 9,144 shares were exchanged. As a result, the price increased by 1.98 per cent to €2.06.

The most liquid equity for the week was RS2 Software plc, as €227,649 worth of shares traded over 30 transactions. In spite of the high level of activity, the price closed unchanged at €1.95.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc had a volatile week having traded at a High of €10.10 and a low of €9.80, closing the week 1.5 per cent lower at €9.85. A turnover of €54,140 was generated across seven deals.

Grand Harbour Marina plc was one of the worst performing equities last week, as a couple of transactions of 3,000 shares dragged the price 5.41 per cent to €0.70.

Meanwhile, retail conglomerate, PG plc traded flat at €1.65 across three transactions of a combined 13,000 shares.

Similarly, a sole deal of 9,000 Medserv plc shares had no bearing on the price of €1.18.

Likewise, Santumas Shareholdings plc also traded just once on slim volume at an unchanged price of €1.64.

