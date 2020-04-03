Government stocks issued on Friday have been oversubscibed by €100 million with 85 applications offering more than €400 million, the Finance Ministry said.

It said the stocks were oversubscribed in less than four hours.

The value of the issue is the biggest ever in the past seven years.

The ministry said that in the coming months, the government would be giving further opportunity to financial institutions and the public to participate in such stocks, to continue aiding the Maltese economy to recover to what it was before the COVID-19 crisis.

In this way, the savings made by Maltese families and businesses in the past years would be used for the implementation of the government’s new social pact aimed at overcoming the COVID-19 challenge.